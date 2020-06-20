Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4443 Philbrook Sq Available 08/01/19 Luxury and location: This spectacular 4500 sq ft home has it all! - Unfurnished Luxury Home! Sitting on a large, corner lot in a gated, cul-de-sac, family community nestled next to a preserve, its quiet, private and serene, yet located within blocks of multiple city parks, bike trails and within 5 miles of Torrey Pines State Beach, premier shopping, markets, dining and state preserves.



Five en suite bedrooms provide space for all and include not only a Jr. master suite upstairs, but also a large guest bedroom with walk-in closet downstairs. The inviting grand master reveals a spacious, sun-drenched living area, bay windows with views, marble bathroom floor, spa tub and custom walk-in closet. The large chefs kitchen includes GE Monogram appliances, granite counter-tops, roll-out shelving, walk-in pantry and copious cabinetry space. The south-and west-facing yards provide radiant ambient light throughout the kitchen, living areas and masters as well as panoramic hillside views.



10-foot ceilings, crown molding throughout, LED recessed lighting, dual central AC, hardwood floors downstairs and in the master, imported marble kitchen floor, bar, wine cellar, two fireplaces, and two-car garage refine this luxurious home. Kids attend the state top 1% Del Mar Union School District! Never on the rental market, this is a one-time, rare opportunity to live the promise of San Diego coastal lifestyle.



**This home is being rented unfurnished.Tenants will have access to the 2 car garage. Available 8/1/19 or later.



(RLNE4975519)