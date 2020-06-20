All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4443 Philbrook Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4443 Philbrook Sq
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4443 Philbrook Sq

4443 Philbrook Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4443 Philbrook Square, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4443 Philbrook Sq Available 08/01/19 Luxury and location: This spectacular 4500 sq ft home has it all! - Unfurnished Luxury Home! Sitting on a large, corner lot in a gated, cul-de-sac, family community nestled next to a preserve, its quiet, private and serene, yet located within blocks of multiple city parks, bike trails and within 5 miles of Torrey Pines State Beach, premier shopping, markets, dining and state preserves.

Five en suite bedrooms provide space for all and include not only a Jr. master suite upstairs, but also a large guest bedroom with walk-in closet downstairs. The inviting grand master reveals a spacious, sun-drenched living area, bay windows with views, marble bathroom floor, spa tub and custom walk-in closet. The large chefs kitchen includes GE Monogram appliances, granite counter-tops, roll-out shelving, walk-in pantry and copious cabinetry space. The south-and west-facing yards provide radiant ambient light throughout the kitchen, living areas and masters as well as panoramic hillside views.

10-foot ceilings, crown molding throughout, LED recessed lighting, dual central AC, hardwood floors downstairs and in the master, imported marble kitchen floor, bar, wine cellar, two fireplaces, and two-car garage refine this luxurious home. Kids attend the state top 1% Del Mar Union School District! Never on the rental market, this is a one-time, rare opportunity to live the promise of San Diego coastal lifestyle.

**This home is being rented unfurnished.Tenants will have access to the 2 car garage. Available 8/1/19 or later.

(RLNE4975519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Philbrook Sq have any available units?
4443 Philbrook Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Philbrook Sq have?
Some of 4443 Philbrook Sq's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Philbrook Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Philbrook Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Philbrook Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 Philbrook Sq is pet friendly.
Does 4443 Philbrook Sq offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Philbrook Sq offers parking.
Does 4443 Philbrook Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 Philbrook Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Philbrook Sq have a pool?
No, 4443 Philbrook Sq does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Philbrook Sq have accessible units?
No, 4443 Philbrook Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Philbrook Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Philbrook Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University