Amenities
4443 Philbrook Sq Available 08/01/19 Luxury and location: This spectacular 4500 sq ft home has it all! - Unfurnished Luxury Home! Sitting on a large, corner lot in a gated, cul-de-sac, family community nestled next to a preserve, its quiet, private and serene, yet located within blocks of multiple city parks, bike trails and within 5 miles of Torrey Pines State Beach, premier shopping, markets, dining and state preserves.
Five en suite bedrooms provide space for all and include not only a Jr. master suite upstairs, but also a large guest bedroom with walk-in closet downstairs. The inviting grand master reveals a spacious, sun-drenched living area, bay windows with views, marble bathroom floor, spa tub and custom walk-in closet. The large chefs kitchen includes GE Monogram appliances, granite counter-tops, roll-out shelving, walk-in pantry and copious cabinetry space. The south-and west-facing yards provide radiant ambient light throughout the kitchen, living areas and masters as well as panoramic hillside views.
10-foot ceilings, crown molding throughout, LED recessed lighting, dual central AC, hardwood floors downstairs and in the master, imported marble kitchen floor, bar, wine cellar, two fireplaces, and two-car garage refine this luxurious home. Kids attend the state top 1% Del Mar Union School District! Never on the rental market, this is a one-time, rare opportunity to live the promise of San Diego coastal lifestyle.
**This home is being rented unfurnished.Tenants will have access to the 2 car garage. Available 8/1/19 or later.
(RLNE4975519)