4440 Dakota Drive

Amenities
1/1 Bath 600 sq.ft. duplex home nestled on a canyon lot in Clairemont just up the hill from Bay Park. This light and bright home is very well maintained with a lot of charm.
Home features:
- Open Layout
- Large living room with french doors providing a ton of natural light
- Small nook for a desk or reading area
- Storage closet with shelves
- Wood-like tile floors throughout
- Fireplace in bedroom in non-functioning but adds a decorative appeal
- Bedroom has walk-in closet with shelves
- Crisp white cabinets with butcher block peninsula in kitchen
- Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, stackable washer & dryer
- Street parking only
- Entrance is through a side gate
- Small shaded seating area with canyon view
-Great location - a quick drive to newly renovated Sprouts, Drive thru Starbucks and Farmer's Table restaurant! - Mission Bay & Freeway access just down the hill
Lease Terms:
- $1,650 per month
- Security deposit $1,650
- 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pets negotiable (pets cannot be kept outside)
-Tenants required to carry a renter's insurance policy
-Tenant pays: SDGE, Water, Cable
-Not accepting Section 8 at this time
SHOWINGS: In-Person showings available. All visitors must wear masks and must sign a California Association of Realtors Coronavirus Advisory prior to showing. Face-time/Video walk through also available.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4440-dakota-dr-san-diego-ca-92117-usa-unit-n-a/b28c2b9b-e26e-4aaa-841e-2e64db3397f8
(RLNE5852523)