Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4440 Dakota Drive

4440 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Dakota Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1/1 Bath 600 sq.ft. duplex home nestled on a canyon lot in Clairemont just up the hill from Bay Park. This light and bright home is very well maintained with a lot of charm.
Home features:
- Open Layout
- Large living room with french doors providing a ton of natural light
- Small nook for a desk or reading area
- Storage closet with shelves
- Wood-like tile floors throughout
- Fireplace in bedroom in non-functioning but adds a decorative appeal
- Bedroom has walk-in closet with shelves
- Crisp white cabinets with butcher block peninsula in kitchen
- Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, stackable washer & dryer
- Street parking only
- Entrance is through a side gate
- Small shaded seating area with canyon view
-Great location - a quick drive to newly renovated Sprouts, Drive thru Starbucks and Farmer's Table restaurant! - Mission Bay & Freeway access just down the hill

Lease Terms:
- $1,650 per month
- Security deposit $1,650
- 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pets negotiable (pets cannot be kept outside)
-Tenants required to carry a renter's insurance policy
-Tenant pays: SDGE, Water, Cable
-Not accepting Section 8 at this time

SHOWINGS: In-Person showings available. All visitors must wear masks and must sign a California Association of Realtors Coronavirus Advisory prior to showing. Face-time/Video walk through also available.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4440-dakota-dr-san-diego-ca-92117-usa-unit-n-a/b28c2b9b-e26e-4aaa-841e-2e64db3397f8

(RLNE5852523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Dakota Drive have any available units?
4440 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 4440 Dakota Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Dakota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4440 Dakota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4440 Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 4440 Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4440 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4440 Dakota Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 4440 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 4440 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 Dakota Drive has units with dishwashers.
