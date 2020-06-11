4440 Dakota Drive

Amenities

1/1 Bath 600 sq.ft. duplex home nestled on a canyon lot in Clairemont just up the hill from Bay Park. This light and bright home is very well maintained with a lot of charm.

Home features:

- Open Layout

- Large living room with french doors providing a ton of natural light

- Small nook for a desk or reading area

- Storage closet with shelves

- Wood-like tile floors throughout

- Fireplace in bedroom in non-functioning but adds a decorative appeal

- Bedroom has walk-in closet with shelves

- Crisp white cabinets with butcher block peninsula in kitchen

- Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, stackable washer & dryer

- Street parking only

- Entrance is through a side gate

- Small shaded seating area with canyon view

-Great location - a quick drive to newly renovated Sprouts, Drive thru Starbucks and Farmer's Table restaurant! - Mission Bay & Freeway access just down the hill



Lease Terms:

- $1,650 per month

- Security deposit $1,650

- 1 year lease

- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.

- No smoking on premises

-Pets negotiable (pets cannot be kept outside)

-Tenants required to carry a renter's insurance policy

-Tenant pays: SDGE, Water, Cable

-Not accepting Section 8 at this time



SHOWINGS: In-Person showings available. All visitors must wear masks and must sign a California Association of Realtors Coronavirus Advisory prior to showing. Face-time/Video walk through also available.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4440-dakota-dr-san-diego-ca-92117-usa-unit-n-a/b28c2b9b-e26e-4aaa-841e-2e64db3397f8



