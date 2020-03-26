All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4438 Menlo Ave

4438 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This enormous apartment home will feature brand new vinyl
flooring throughout, white horizontal faux wood blinds, and
updated light fixtures! Love your natural lighting in your living
room as it is lined with large windows. To the left of the living
room is a quaint dining nook open to the kitchen. The classic
kitchen is equipped with tons of cabinet and counter space,
gas stove/oven and full-size refrigerator.

Through the hallway leads you to your new bathroom with a
newly refinished shower/tub, vanity, and bright lighting. The
bedrooms have lots of closet space and a new ceiling fan.
This home includes 1 assigned off-street parking and a coin-operated
laundry facility!

Call today to schedule a showing of your next home! This lovely
apartment WONT last long! You can apply online now.

***MORE PICTURES TO COME****
*Renters insurance is required.
*Utilities not included.
AMENITIES
? 1 assigned parking space
? Onsite coin operated laundry
? downstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Menlo Ave have any available units?
4438 Menlo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Menlo Ave have?
Some of 4438 Menlo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Menlo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Menlo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Menlo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Menlo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4438 Menlo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Menlo Ave offers parking.
Does 4438 Menlo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Menlo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Menlo Ave have a pool?
No, 4438 Menlo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Menlo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4438 Menlo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Menlo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Menlo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

