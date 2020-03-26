4438 Menlo Ave

Amenities

This enormous apartment home will feature brand new vinyl

flooring throughout, white horizontal faux wood blinds, and

updated light fixtures! Love your natural lighting in your living

room as it is lined with large windows. To the left of the living

room is a quaint dining nook open to the kitchen. The classic

kitchen is equipped with tons of cabinet and counter space,

gas stove/oven and full-size refrigerator.



Through the hallway leads you to your new bathroom with a

newly refinished shower/tub, vanity, and bright lighting. The

bedrooms have lots of closet space and a new ceiling fan.

This home includes 1 assigned off-street parking and a coin-operated

laundry facility!



*Renters insurance is required.

*Utilities not included.

