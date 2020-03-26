4438 Menlo Ave

Amenities
This enormous apartment home will feature brand new vinyl
flooring throughout, white horizontal faux wood blinds, and
updated light fixtures! Love your natural lighting in your living
room as it is lined with large windows. To the left of the living
room is a quaint dining nook open to the kitchen. The classic
kitchen is equipped with tons of cabinet and counter space,
gas stove/oven and full-size refrigerator.
Through the hallway leads you to your new bathroom with a
newly refinished shower/tub, vanity, and bright lighting. The
bedrooms have lots of closet space and a new ceiling fan.
This home includes 1 assigned off-street parking and a coin-operated
laundry facility!
Call today to schedule a showing of your next home! This lovely
apartment WONT last long! You can apply online now.
***MORE PICTURES TO COME****
*Renters insurance is required.
*Utilities not included.
AMENITIES
? 1 assigned parking space
? Onsite coin operated laundry
? downstairs