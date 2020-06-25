All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

4431 Mt. Castle Ave.

4431 Mount Castle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4431 Mount Castle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Clairemont Detached Home 3 Br., 2Ba. Mount Streets - Central Clairemont house on a big lot with a 2-car garage. Exceptionally large living room. Forced-air heating. Ceiling fans. Roomy kitchen with new kitchen counters. Interior laundry. Quiet, residential neighborhood near major shopping, schools, restaurants and freeway access.

No smoking.
No Pets.
1 year lease.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have any available units?
4431 Mt. Castle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have?
Some of 4431 Mt. Castle Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Mt. Castle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. offers parking.
Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have a pool?
No, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 Mt. Castle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
