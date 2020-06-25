4431 Mt. Castle Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Clairemont Detached Home 3 Br., 2Ba. Mount Streets - Central Clairemont house on a big lot with a 2-car garage. Exceptionally large living room. Forced-air heating. Ceiling fans. Roomy kitchen with new kitchen counters. Interior laundry. Quiet, residential neighborhood near major shopping, schools, restaurants and freeway access.



No smoking.

No Pets.

1 year lease.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE4814537)