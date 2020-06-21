All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4430 Illinois Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4430 Illinois Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:47 AM

4430 Illinois Street

4430 Illinois St · (612) 532-1792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4430 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Beautifully furnished one bedroom located upstairs, available now! This charming unit is spacious and well lit, with a built-in AC and trendy décor. Located in the heart of North Park with easy access to the freeways, Metro Transit, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, convenience stores, and more!

- Unit includes utilities, WIFI, AC, off-street parking spot, and all amenities. Coin-operated laundry room available on-site (2 washers, 2 dryers). Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with the two complex BBQ's available to you! On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost.

The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building.

- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.
- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.
- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.

- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!
1) How many occupants?
2) What is your Move-In date?
3) Length of stay?
4) Pets? Please include breed and size.

We look forward to hearing from you!
Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com
Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com
Located in the heart of North Park, this 12-unit complex is very charming with stunning landscaping. Flowers and succulents decorate the entire complex. Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with two complex BBQ's available. On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost. Stellar location provides easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and convenient travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Amenities include: Clean Coin-Op Laundry room featuring 2 washers and 2 dryers, Community garden, Common outdoor area with table available to all tenants, 2 Outdoor Grills, Off-Street Parking, Security Doors on each unit, Water and Trash Paid by Owner, Security gate in back alley. Keyless entry, secure complex with sensor-based lighting allows for brightly-lit areas at night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Illinois Street have any available units?
4430 Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 Illinois Street have?
Some of 4430 Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Illinois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 4430 Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4430 Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Illinois Street does offer parking.
Does 4430 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 4430 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Illinois Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4430 Illinois Street has accessible units.
Does 4430 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4430 Illinois Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity