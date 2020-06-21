4430 Illinois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible coffee bar community garden on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access

Beautifully furnished one bedroom located upstairs, available now! This charming unit is spacious and well lit, with a built-in AC and trendy décor. Located in the heart of North Park with easy access to the freeways, Metro Transit, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, convenience stores, and more!



- Unit includes utilities, WIFI, AC, off-street parking spot, and all amenities. Coin-operated laundry room available on-site (2 washers, 2 dryers). Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with the two complex BBQ's available to you! On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost.



The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building.



- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.

- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.

- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.



- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!

1) How many occupants?

2) What is your Move-In date?

3) Length of stay?

4) Pets? Please include breed and size.



We look forward to hearing from you!

Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com

Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com

