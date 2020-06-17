4427 Mentone St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in a small neighborhood in Loma Portal, this 1Br 1Ba brick cottage will be move-in ready early late February. Located off the Alley behind Mentone St., this private cottage features a fenced yard, a 2-car driveway, and a small detached storage room. With hardwood like vinyl plank throughout the unit, clean-up will be a breeze. Beat the winter chill with the wood burning fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and a refrigerator included. Due to the proximity to Ocean, Mission and Pacific beaches, this home will not stay vacant for long – don’t miss out on this opportunity, call today!