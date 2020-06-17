All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4427 Mentone St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4427 Mentone St.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:42 AM

4427 Mentone St.

4427 Mentone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4427 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a small neighborhood in Loma Portal, this 1Br 1Ba brick cottage will be move-in ready early late February. Located off the Alley behind Mentone St., this private cottage features a fenced yard, a 2-car driveway, and a small detached storage room. With hardwood like vinyl plank throughout the unit, clean-up will be a breeze. Beat the winter chill with the wood burning fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and a refrigerator included. Due to the proximity to Ocean, Mission and Pacific beaches, this home will not stay vacant for long – don’t miss out on this opportunity, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Mentone St. have any available units?
4427 Mentone St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 Mentone St. have?
Some of 4427 Mentone St.'s amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Mentone St. currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Mentone St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Mentone St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Mentone St. is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Mentone St. offer parking?
No, 4427 Mentone St. does not offer parking.
Does 4427 Mentone St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Mentone St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Mentone St. have a pool?
No, 4427 Mentone St. does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Mentone St. have accessible units?
No, 4427 Mentone St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Mentone St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Mentone St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University