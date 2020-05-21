All apartments in San Diego
4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear)
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear)

4423 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath Cottage for rent in North Park! - COMING SOON! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath Cottage for rent in North Park!
Remodeled, high ceilings, private yard, patio, parking included, hook-ups available for a washer and dryer, close to restaurants, and cafes!

Sorry NO Pets.

Available April 5, 2020 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent:$1,450
Deposit:$1,400
Application Fee:$40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4785734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have any available units?
4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have?
Some of 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) pet-friendly?
No, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) offers parking.
Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have a pool?
No, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have accessible units?
No, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Utah Street 1/2 (rear) does not have units with dishwashers.

