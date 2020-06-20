4416 Caminito Fuente

Amenities

Beautiful Condo Overlooking Mission Valley!! - This gorgeous & lovingly maintained townhome is in the highly sought after Madison Avenue Villas. Rare availability of a charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home. Spacious layout includes open dining room, kitchen, and living room, completed with a gas fireplace. There is a beautiful back patio overlooking Mission Valley with amazing views to the ocean. There is a private entrance to a serene and hidden grassy area from the patio. The bedrooms are spacious, the master has the same Mission Valley & ocean views as the downstairs patio. There is a deck off the master bedroom. Bathtub, double vanity, and extra large closets. The third bedroom has a double sized Murphy bed for all your guests! Beautiful details in this home, you really need to see for yourself. This unit is in a very quiet location.



The amenities in this unit are aplenty! Full sized washer & dryer, dishwasher, double oven, even a trash compactor! There is a one car garage and guest parking is available. Community Barbecues are available and an oasis-like pool!



Utilities:

Tenant is charged back for Water, Sewer and Trash

Tenant to pay Gas/Electric, Cable and Internet

Lease Term: Leases from now until June 2020 or until June 2021 available



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable after approved background screening by petscreening.com (link will be provided by us) and $35.00/month additional rent per pet.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



