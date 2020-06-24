All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4410 Louisiana St. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4410 Louisiana St. 1
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4410 Louisiana St. 1

4410 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4410 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
GORGEOUS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - Property Id: 104678

Gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bedroom + 1 bath in University Heights/Hillcrest area of San Diego. Rarely available this downstairs end unit in gated complex. Brand new Sparkling white granite counter tops in large country kitchen, light grey hardwood flooring, new paint, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, all newly remodeled bathroom. Small gated quiet complex. Owner pays water, sewer & trash. Laundry room in building and assigned parking. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104678
Property Id 104678

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have any available units?
4410 Louisiana St. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have?
Some of 4410 Louisiana St. 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Louisiana St. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Louisiana St. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Louisiana St. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 offers parking.
Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have a pool?
No, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have accessible units?
No, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Louisiana St. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Louisiana St. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University