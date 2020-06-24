4410 Louisiana St. 1

Amenities

Gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bedroom + 1 bath in University Heights/Hillcrest area of San Diego. Rarely available this downstairs end unit in gated complex. Brand new Sparkling white granite counter tops in large country kitchen, light grey hardwood flooring, new paint, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, all newly remodeled bathroom. Small gated quiet complex. Owner pays water, sewer & trash. Laundry room in building and assigned parking. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed



