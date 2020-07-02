All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

4410 34th Street

4410 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4410 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Normal Heights - Charming 2bd/1ba Single Family Home with Garage! - This charming 2bd/1ba Normal Heights home is ready for immediate move in. Home is located close to restaurants and shopping, with easy access to freeways.

Features include:

-Spacious kitchen
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Spacious living/dining room combo with custom built-ins
-Private enclosed patio in back yard
-1 car garage
-Landscaper included

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities
-Small dogs ok
-Sorry, no cats

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 34th Street have any available units?
4410 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 34th Street have?
Some of 4410 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4410 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4410 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4410 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4410 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4410 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4410 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4410 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

