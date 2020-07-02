4410 34th Street

Amenities
Normal Heights - Charming 2bd/1ba Single Family Home with Garage! - This charming 2bd/1ba Normal Heights home is ready for immediate move in. Home is located close to restaurants and shopping, with easy access to freeways.
Features include:
-Spacious kitchen
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Spacious living/dining room combo with custom built-ins
-Private enclosed patio in back yard
-1 car garage
-Landscaper included
TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities
-Small dogs ok
-Sorry, no cats
Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.
Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.
***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***
DRE# 00907967
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5668858)