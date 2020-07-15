All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4409 Via Precipicio

4409 Via Precipicio · (888) 285-3918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 Via Precipicio, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4409 Via Precipicio · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Townhome For Lease - Spacious corner unit for lease. 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms, estimated square feet 1764. 2 car garage attached. Patio. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dyer included.
Tenants pay for the electricity, gas and water.
Vista La Jolla Townhomes Community includes tennis courts, pool, walking distance to University Town Center, restaurants, shopping centers and park.
Call for an appointment today! (888) 285-3918 or (714) 420-6641.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Investment Services, Inc.
(888) 285-3918 Office
www.screis.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01388435

(RLNE4090785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Via Precipicio have any available units?
4409 Via Precipicio has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Via Precipicio have?
Some of 4409 Via Precipicio's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Via Precipicio currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Via Precipicio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Via Precipicio pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Via Precipicio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4409 Via Precipicio offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Via Precipicio offers parking.
Does 4409 Via Precipicio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Via Precipicio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Via Precipicio have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Via Precipicio has a pool.
Does 4409 Via Precipicio have accessible units?
No, 4409 Via Precipicio does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Via Precipicio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Via Precipicio has units with dishwashers.
