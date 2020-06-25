All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:11 PM

4405 Clairemont Drive

4405 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently remodeled back unit unit is ideal for someone who wants a large back yard with canyon view.

Watch the birds in the morning! It's almost like being in the country!

Recently remodeled kitchen.

Washer and dryer!

Storage sheds!

Just blocks to Clairemont Square!

Save gas! It's also close to a bus stop, but has no garage.

NOTES: Maximum occupants 4. Water bill is divided by number of people in unit.

APPLICANT INFO:
No smoking on property (one owner is highly allergic)
No pets.
Good references, good credit and background check are a must.
Income minimum: 2.5 times the rent.

CALL AGENT BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have any available units?
4405 Clairemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4405 Clairemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Clairemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Clairemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive offer parking?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 Clairemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Clairemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 Clairemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
