4405 Clairemont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This recently remodeled back unit unit is ideal for someone who wants a large back yard with canyon view.



Watch the birds in the morning! It's almost like being in the country!



Recently remodeled kitchen.



Washer and dryer!



Storage sheds!



Just blocks to Clairemont Square!



Save gas! It's also close to a bus stop, but has no garage.



NOTES: Maximum occupants 4. Water bill is divided by number of people in unit.



APPLICANT INFO:

No smoking on property (one owner is highly allergic)

No pets.

Good references, good credit and background check are a must.

Income minimum: 2.5 times the rent.



CALL AGENT BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.