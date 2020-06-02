All apartments in San Diego
4402 Mentone St

4402 Mentone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath top floor corner unit in Ocean Beach

Central A/C, in-unit energy efficient washer and drier, private balcony, two storage units, and underground gated tandem parking. Pets OK!

Light, bright & airy with views of the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean. Only 1 shared wall ensures privacy while you take in the peak ocean view from your balcony.

Within walking distance of the dog park and about 5 minute drive to the beach (including the OB Dog beach), 20 minutes south of the UCSD campus, and a few minutes from downtown and airport.

Close to YMCA and child care center. Within excellent school district (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle, and Point Loma High School).

Unit comes with mounted TV flat screen in living room and dining furniture available per request.

Available October 1st !

Call/text Natalie at 760-477-3090

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Mentone St have any available units?
4402 Mentone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Mentone St have?
Some of 4402 Mentone St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Mentone St currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Mentone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Mentone St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Mentone St is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Mentone St offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Mentone St offers parking.
Does 4402 Mentone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 Mentone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Mentone St have a pool?
No, 4402 Mentone St does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Mentone St have accessible units?
No, 4402 Mentone St does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Mentone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Mentone St has units with dishwashers.
