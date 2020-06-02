4402 Mentone St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath top floor corner unit in Ocean Beach



Central A/C, in-unit energy efficient washer and drier, private balcony, two storage units, and underground gated tandem parking. Pets OK!



Light, bright & airy with views of the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean. Only 1 shared wall ensures privacy while you take in the peak ocean view from your balcony.



Within walking distance of the dog park and about 5 minute drive to the beach (including the OB Dog beach), 20 minutes south of the UCSD campus, and a few minutes from downtown and airport.



Close to YMCA and child care center. Within excellent school district (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle, and Point Loma High School).



Unit comes with mounted TV flat screen in living room and dining furniture available per request.



Available October 1st !



Call/text Natalie at 760-477-3090