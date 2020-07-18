4373 38th St

Amenities

Restored 1920s bungalow in Normal Heights - Property Id: 314246



Talk about central location - transit, freeways, brand new bike way (being constructed), shopping, and restaurants are all within blocks of this faithfully restored cottage. Vintage details comfortably mingle with modern touches to create a comfortable space that harmonizes with its eclectic environment.

Master bedroom: extra large, includes 2 wardrobe closets and 3 windows. Kitchen/dining combo: outfitted with sleek quartz countertops, dining peninsula and Stainless appliances less than 2 years old. Living room: built-in shelves with lighting and a functional wood burning fireplace. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout, very large, private front porch doubles as a 2nd living room most of the year. Front house; rear cottage is onsite manager. Rent includes utilities; pets welcome with $500 extra deposit. 1parking spot in rear (alley). Available now.

