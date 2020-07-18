All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4373 38th St

4373 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4373 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Restored 1920s bungalow in Normal Heights - Property Id: 314246

Talk about central location - transit, freeways, brand new bike way (being constructed), shopping, and restaurants are all within blocks of this faithfully restored cottage. Vintage details comfortably mingle with modern touches to create a comfortable space that harmonizes with its eclectic environment.
Master bedroom: extra large, includes 2 wardrobe closets and 3 windows. Kitchen/dining combo: outfitted with sleek quartz countertops, dining peninsula and Stainless appliances less than 2 years old. Living room: built-in shelves with lighting and a functional wood burning fireplace. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout, very large, private front porch doubles as a 2nd living room most of the year. Front house; rear cottage is onsite manager. Rent includes utilities; pets welcome with $500 extra deposit. 1parking spot in rear (alley). Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314246
Property Id 314246

(RLNE5907705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4373 38th St have any available units?
4373 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4373 38th St have?
Some of 4373 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4373 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4373 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 4373 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 4373 38th St offers parking.
Does 4373 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4373 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 38th St have a pool?
No, 4373 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4373 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4373 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4373 38th St has units with dishwashers.
