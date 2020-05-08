All apartments in San Diego
4371 Arizona St. #2

4371 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4371 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4371 Arizona St. #2 Available 04/22/19 Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath 2-Story Condo with Garage - 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2-story condo in University Heights. Great condo in a gated complex with detached garage and tandem parking spot. Light and bright living room features hardwood and fireplace. Private patio off upgraded kitchen. Do laundry in your unit with the stacked washer/dryer included.

Terms:
- One year lease
- Pet considered with additional deposit
- Tenant pays gas and electric

To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6631.

(RLNE4749373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have any available units?
4371 Arizona St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have?
Some of 4371 Arizona St. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 Arizona St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Arizona St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Arizona St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4371 Arizona St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Arizona St. #2 offers parking.
Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 Arizona St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have a pool?
No, 4371 Arizona St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 4371 Arizona St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Arizona St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 Arizona St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
