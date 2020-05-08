Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4371 Arizona St. #2 Available 04/22/19 Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath 2-Story Condo with Garage - 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2-story condo in University Heights. Great condo in a gated complex with detached garage and tandem parking spot. Light and bright living room features hardwood and fireplace. Private patio off upgraded kitchen. Do laundry in your unit with the stacked washer/dryer included.



Terms:

- One year lease

- Pet considered with additional deposit

- Tenant pays gas and electric



To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6631.



(RLNE4749373)