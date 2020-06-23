4366 53rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal carport stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Brand New 2 BR/1 BA Apartments in College Area! - Property Id: 91782



Brand New Apartments in College Area!

4336 53rd Street San Diego, CA, 92115



Description

COLLEGE AREA! Gorgeous, brand new apartments coming soon! Pre-leasing now.

Anticipated move-in: 2/1/19



Beautiful floor plans - 1BD/1BA, 2BD/1BA and 2BD/2BA available

White Cabinetry & Granite Countertops

Stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave & Stove

Wood-like Laminate Flooring

Recessed Lighting

Washer/Dryer Provided



College Area - close to SDSU, easy access to I-8 and I-15 Freeways.



For details and to join the interest list email marywayer@kw.com

or call Mary @ 949.292.2598



All Applicants must have the following:

- Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 times the Monthly Rent

- Good Credit & Rental History

- A Valid Driver's License/Identification



Mary Wayer

Keller Williams Laguna

949.292.2598



Lease Terms

Minimum 1 year lease.

One carport space provided.

Other on-site parking available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91782

Property Id 91782



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4592995)