All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4366 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4366 53rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4366 53rd Street

4366 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4366 53rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
carport
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Brand New 2 BR/1 BA Apartments in College Area! - Property Id: 91782

Brand New Apartments in College Area!
4336 53rd Street San Diego, CA, 92115

Description
COLLEGE AREA! Gorgeous, brand new apartments coming soon! Pre-leasing now.
Anticipated move-in: 2/1/19

Beautiful floor plans - 1BD/1BA, 2BD/1BA and 2BD/2BA available
White Cabinetry & Granite Countertops
Stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave & Stove
Wood-like Laminate Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Washer/Dryer Provided

College Area - close to SDSU, easy access to I-8 and I-15 Freeways.

For details and to join the interest list email marywayer@kw.com
or call Mary @ 949.292.2598

All Applicants must have the following:
- Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 times the Monthly Rent
- Good Credit & Rental History
- A Valid Driver's License/Identification

Mary Wayer
Keller Williams Laguna
949.292.2598

Lease Terms
Minimum 1 year lease.
One carport space provided.
Other on-site parking available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91782
Property Id 91782

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4592995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 53rd Street have any available units?
4366 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4366 53rd Street have?
Some of 4366 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4366 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4366 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4366 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4366 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4366 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4366 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 4366 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4366 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4366 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4366 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University