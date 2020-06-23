4366 53rd Street

Amenities
Brand New 2 BR/1 BA Apartments in College Area! - Property Id: 91782
Brand New Apartments in College Area!
4336 53rd Street San Diego, CA, 92115
Description
COLLEGE AREA! Gorgeous, brand new apartments coming soon! Pre-leasing now.
Anticipated move-in: 2/1/19
Beautiful floor plans - 1BD/1BA, 2BD/1BA and 2BD/2BA available
White Cabinetry & Granite Countertops
Stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave & Stove
Wood-like Laminate Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Washer/Dryer Provided
College Area - close to SDSU, easy access to I-8 and I-15 Freeways.
For details and to join the interest list email marywayer@kw.com
or call Mary @ 949.292.2598
All Applicants must have the following:
- Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 times the Monthly Rent
- Good Credit & Rental History
- A Valid Driver's License/Identification
Mary Wayer
Keller Williams Laguna
949.292.2598
Lease Terms
Minimum 1 year lease.
One carport space provided.
Other on-site parking available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91782
No Dogs Allowed
