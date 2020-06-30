Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Close to All, Hardwood Floors, Garage, Parking, Pets OK - $3,295 a month, $3,295 plus pet deposit,

Lease preferred on approved credit.



4361 35th St.

San Diego, Ca 92104



This beautiful home should be available as soon as January 18th, 2020.



Features Include;

- 1,800 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Laundry Room

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Window AC's in some bedrooms.

- Hardwood through most of the house and Tile in the bath and kitchen.

- Private gated back yard. Includes dog run and play house, fire pit and Covered Patio

- 3-4 Parking spaces in the driveway plus 1 car garage

- Pets considered with an additional deposit of $500 each.



Location;

- Easy Access to I-8, to I-5, I-15, and Hwy-94

- Walking Distance to public transportation.

- Close to schools, shops, restaurants and more



Please do not disturb occupants.



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many occupants would you like to have move in?

- Do you have any pets? What age, size, breed?

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Showings to pre-qualified applicants as soon as this weekend.



