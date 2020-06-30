All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4361 35th St

4361 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4361 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to All, Hardwood Floors, Garage, Parking, Pets OK - $3,295 a month, $3,295 plus pet deposit,
Lease preferred on approved credit.

4361 35th St.
San Diego, Ca 92104

This beautiful home should be available as soon as January 18th, 2020.

Features Include;
- 1,800 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Laundry Room
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Window AC's in some bedrooms.
- Hardwood through most of the house and Tile in the bath and kitchen.
- Private gated back yard. Includes dog run and play house, fire pit and Covered Patio
- 3-4 Parking spaces in the driveway plus 1 car garage
- Pets considered with an additional deposit of $500 each.

Location;
- Easy Access to I-8, to I-5, I-15, and Hwy-94
- Walking Distance to public transportation.
- Close to schools, shops, restaurants and more

Please do not disturb occupants.

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Do you have any pets? What age, size, breed?
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Showings to pre-qualified applicants as soon as this weekend.

(RLNE2547369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 35th St have any available units?
4361 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4361 35th St have?
Some of 4361 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4361 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
4361 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 4361 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 4361 35th St offers parking.
Does 4361 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4361 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 35th St have a pool?
No, 4361 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 4361 35th St have accessible units?
No, 4361 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.

