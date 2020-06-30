Amenities
Close to All, Hardwood Floors, Garage, Parking, Pets OK - $3,295 a month, $3,295 plus pet deposit,
Lease preferred on approved credit.
4361 35th St.
San Diego, Ca 92104
This beautiful home should be available as soon as January 18th, 2020.
Features Include;
- 1,800 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Laundry Room
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Window AC's in some bedrooms.
- Hardwood through most of the house and Tile in the bath and kitchen.
- Private gated back yard. Includes dog run and play house, fire pit and Covered Patio
- 3-4 Parking spaces in the driveway plus 1 car garage
- Pets considered with an additional deposit of $500 each.
Location;
- Easy Access to I-8, to I-5, I-15, and Hwy-94
- Walking Distance to public transportation.
- Close to schools, shops, restaurants and more
Please do not disturb occupants.
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Do you have any pets? What age, size, breed?
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Showings to pre-qualified applicants as soon as this weekend.
(RLNE2547369)