4357 51st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One bedroom, one bathroom unit in gated complex.



New carpet, upgraded granite counters in kitchen and bathroom.

Appliances included.



Small patio area off of bedroom. Large mirrored closet and additional storage closet in unit.



Water and trash included in rent. Onsite laundry one assigned parking spot in back of building.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.