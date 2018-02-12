4357 51st Street

Amenities
One bedroom, one bathroom unit in gated complex.
New carpet, upgraded granite counters in kitchen and bathroom.
Appliances included.
Small patio area off of bedroom. Large mirrored closet and additional storage closet in unit.
Water and trash included in rent. Onsite laundry one assigned parking spot in back of building.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.