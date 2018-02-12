All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4357 51st Street

4357 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4357 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
One bedroom, one bathroom unit in gated complex.

New carpet, upgraded granite counters in kitchen and bathroom.
Appliances included.

Small patio area off of bedroom. Large mirrored closet and additional storage closet in unit.

Water and trash included in rent. Onsite laundry one assigned parking spot in back of building.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 51st Street have any available units?
4357 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4357 51st Street have?
Some of 4357 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4357 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4357 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4357 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4357 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 4357 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4357 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 51st Street have a pool?
No, 4357 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4357 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 4357 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4357 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
