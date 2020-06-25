Amenities

4355 Utah St #5 Available 05/16/19 UTAH ST - GREAT 2 BED 1 BATH CONDO IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS W/ PARKING!!! - Available for move-in on May 16th.



This beautiful condo has all the modern amenities you could ask for - hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, sky lights and it's move-in ready!



The condo is an upstairs unit, faced away from the street so it is very peaceful.



Located in North Park near Normal Heights. Great restaurants, bars, and nightlife are just blocks away.



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage. $100,000 in coverage and has High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured, all tenants MUST be listed on the policy or each have their own individual policy.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Washer/Dryer Combo Unit, Dishwasher, Central A/C, Refrigerator, Range



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- 1 Cat only - no dogs - $250 deposit + $25/mo. rent.

- No smokers.



PARKING:

- 2 assigned parking spaces.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in! All adults must apply!



No Dogs Allowed



