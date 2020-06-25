All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

4355 Utah St #5

4355 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4355 Utah St #5 Available 05/16/19 UTAH ST - GREAT 2 BED 1 BATH CONDO IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS W/ PARKING!!! - Available for move-in on May 16th.

This beautiful condo has all the modern amenities you could ask for - hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, sky lights and it's move-in ready!

The condo is an upstairs unit, faced away from the street so it is very peaceful.

Located in North Park near Normal Heights. Great restaurants, bars, and nightlife are just blocks away.

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage. $100,000 in coverage and has High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured, all tenants MUST be listed on the policy or each have their own individual policy.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
- Washer/Dryer Combo Unit, Dishwasher, Central A/C, Refrigerator, Range

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- 1 Cat only - no dogs - $250 deposit + $25/mo. rent.
- No smokers.

PARKING:
- 2 assigned parking spaces.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in! All adults must apply!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2216566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Utah St #5 have any available units?
4355 Utah St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Utah St #5 have?
Some of 4355 Utah St #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Utah St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Utah St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Utah St #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Utah St #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Utah St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Utah St #5 offers parking.
Does 4355 Utah St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Utah St #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Utah St #5 have a pool?
No, 4355 Utah St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Utah St #5 have accessible units?
No, 4355 Utah St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Utah St #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Utah St #5 has units with dishwashers.
