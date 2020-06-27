All apartments in San Diego
4355 Kansas Street

4355 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom House In The Heritage District Of North Park. This Home Sits On A Lot With Two Other Buildings But It's Free Standing.
You Will Not Share Any Common Walls. Bathroom Has Custom *Tub
*Sink
*Faucets
*Toilet
*Vanity
*Cabinets
*Tile
*Shower Curtains Kitchen Has Custom
*Granite Counter Tops
*Cabinets
*Faucets
*Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave And Stove
*Tile Living Area Has Custom
*Ceiling Fan
*Heating Unit
*Tile Custom Tile and Blinds Throughout Unit Separate Full Kitchen And Bath.. Street Parking. Available Now. Complex Has Onsite Laundry Paid Water And Trash Perfect Central Location. Fantastic Restaurants. Art Galleries Walking Distance To Shopping And Bus Lines.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Kansas Street have any available units?
4355 Kansas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Kansas Street have?
Some of 4355 Kansas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Kansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Kansas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Kansas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Kansas Street is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Kansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Kansas Street offers parking.
Does 4355 Kansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Kansas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Kansas Street have a pool?
No, 4355 Kansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Kansas Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4355 Kansas Street has accessible units.
Does 4355 Kansas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Kansas Street has units with dishwashers.
