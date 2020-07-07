4353 Texas Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Non-smoking/No E-cigarettes/No Vaping Property!



This small apartment community is located in the desirable North Park neighborhood. The property is gated and offers shared laundry. You are located on bus lines and only walking distance to many restaurants, shops and local parks. You are a short drive to Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown San Diego.



Our upcoming unit is an upper end unit featuring hardwood floors and dual pane windows. It is a spacious 2 bdr unit with ceiling fans, a large living room and a separate dining room for eat-in convenience. The unit has front & back door access.



This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum score of 550 per adult applicant. Scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit.

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Pets Policy: cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each (2pet max). Sorry no dogs! Some restrictions apply.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,680, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,630, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.