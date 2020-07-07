All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4353 Texas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4353 Texas Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:50 PM

4353 Texas Street

4353 Texas St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4353 Texas St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Non-smoking/No E-cigarettes/No Vaping Property!

This small apartment community is located in the desirable North Park neighborhood. The property is gated and offers shared laundry. You are located on bus lines and only walking distance to many restaurants, shops and local parks. You are a short drive to Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown San Diego.

Our upcoming unit is an upper end unit featuring hardwood floors and dual pane windows. It is a spacious 2 bdr unit with ceiling fans, a large living room and a separate dining room for eat-in convenience. The unit has front & back door access.

This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum score of 550 per adult applicant. Scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit.
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Pets Policy: cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each (2pet max). Sorry no dogs! Some restrictions apply.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,680, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,630, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Texas Street have any available units?
4353 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4353 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4353 Texas Street offer parking?
Yes, 4353 Texas Street offers parking.
Does 4353 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Texas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 4353 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 4353 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4353 Texas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4353 Texas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4353 Texas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University