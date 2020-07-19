All apartments in San Diego
4353 Coronado Ave

4353 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
AVAIL. MAR 15th- JUNE 15th ONLY!!! Unfurnished Spacious 3BR 2BA Ocean Beach House $3,000/MO - Short-term rental (until June 15th ONLY)
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,150 sq. ft. Unfurnished Ocean Beach Home! Attractive ranch style home on beautiful Coronado Ave, even has a white picket fence! Fireplace, wood flooring, carpet, beautiful wood beam ceilings, abundant windows and French doors let in the natural light! Ceiling fans, a study/bedroom with built in shelving and skylights, a large private patio with pergola style overhead beams. Mature landscaping. Enjoy the spring months in this unfurnished, short term rental.

*Available to reside in now until June 15th only (owners are moving back in).

Sorry, no pets.
Monthly rent: $3,000
Security deposit $3,000
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Patti at Pasas Properties 619-607-7560. Or email Patti@PasasProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

