4337 Temecula Street

We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious remodel beautiful 1BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Ocean Beach and close to the I-5 & I-8 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, large windows, & open living room. Bedrooms include natural sunlight, large windows, & closets also on site laundry Cats are welcome. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1550.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $700.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

