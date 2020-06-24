All apartments in San Diego
4337 Temecula Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:17 PM

4337 Temecula Street

4337 Temecula Street · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Temecula Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Ask About Our Move In Special!

We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious remodel beautiful 1BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Ocean Beach and close to the I-5 & I-8 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, large windows, & open living room. Bedrooms include natural sunlight, large windows, & closets also on site laundry Cats are welcome. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1550.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $700.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Temecula Street have any available units?
4337 Temecula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Temecula Street have?
Some of 4337 Temecula Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Temecula Street currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Temecula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Temecula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Temecula Street is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Temecula Street offer parking?
No, 4337 Temecula Street does not offer parking.
Does 4337 Temecula Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Temecula Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Temecula Street have a pool?
No, 4337 Temecula Street does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Temecula Street have accessible units?
No, 4337 Temecula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Temecula Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4337 Temecula Street has units with dishwashers.
