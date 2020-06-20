All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
4332 Arizona Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

4332 Arizona Street

4332 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
4332 Arizona St.
San Diego, CA 92104
____________________________
Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.

DETAILS:
• 2 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs
• $1,495 per month
• $1,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water included in rent

FEATURES:

• North Park downstairs apartment available
• 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom
• NEW hardwood style laminate flooring throughout main areas
• NEW carpet in bedroom
• Vintage touches with bathroom and kitchen tiling
• 1 assigned parking spot
• Access to shared backyard for grilling or entertaining
• Small, 4-unit complex
• Great eateries and cafes nearby
• Easy access to all of San Diego

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Arizona Street have any available units?
4332 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Arizona Street have?
Some of 4332 Arizona Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Arizona Street is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 4332 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Arizona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 4332 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 4332 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 Arizona Street does not have units with dishwashers.

