4332 Arizona Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking bbq/grill some paid utils carpet

4332 Arizona St.

San Diego, CA 92104

____________________________

Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.



DETAILS:

• 2 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs

• $1,495 per month

• $1,400 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water included in rent



FEATURES:



• North Park downstairs apartment available

• 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom

• NEW hardwood style laminate flooring throughout main areas

• NEW carpet in bedroom

• Vintage touches with bathroom and kitchen tiling

• 1 assigned parking spot

• Access to shared backyard for grilling or entertaining

• Small, 4-unit complex

• Great eateries and cafes nearby

• Easy access to all of San Diego



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.