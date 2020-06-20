4332 Arizona Street

Amenities
4332 Arizona St.
San Diego, CA 92104
____________________________
Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.
DETAILS:
• 2 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs
• $1,495 per month
• $1,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water included in rent
FEATURES:
• North Park downstairs apartment available
• 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom
• NEW hardwood style laminate flooring throughout main areas
• NEW carpet in bedroom
• Vintage touches with bathroom and kitchen tiling
• 1 assigned parking spot
• Access to shared backyard for grilling or entertaining
• Small, 4-unit complex
• Great eateries and cafes nearby
• Easy access to all of San Diego
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.