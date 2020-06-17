Amenities
4316 Dawes Street Available 10/05/19 FULLY FURNISHED / 9 Month Lease - Gorgeous Pacific Beach 3 Bedroom Condo - Lots of Upgrades - This completely Remodeled, Contemporary 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo has a Spacious, Open Floor Plan with So Much Natural Light!! Located in a Unique Victorian-Styled Townhouse, it's just 4 blocks To the Beach and near Dining and Entertainment! Fully stocked kitchen has Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Living Room has cable-ready HDTV with high-speed Wi-Fi.
FULLY FURNISHED
9-month Lease Term
Utilities Included: Water / Trash, High-speed WIFI
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Sorry, no pets.
(RLNE2369711)