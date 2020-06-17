All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

4316 Dawes Street

4316 Dawes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Dawes Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4316 Dawes Street Available 10/05/19 FULLY FURNISHED / 9 Month Lease - Gorgeous Pacific Beach 3 Bedroom Condo - Lots of Upgrades - This completely Remodeled, Contemporary 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo has a Spacious, Open Floor Plan with So Much Natural Light!! Located in a Unique Victorian-Styled Townhouse, it's just 4 blocks To the Beach and near Dining and Entertainment! Fully stocked kitchen has Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Living Room has cable-ready HDTV with high-speed Wi-Fi.

FULLY FURNISHED
9-month Lease Term
Utilities Included: Water / Trash, High-speed WIFI
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Sorry, no pets.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2369711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Dawes Street have any available units?
4316 Dawes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Dawes Street have?
Some of 4316 Dawes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Dawes Street currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Dawes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Dawes Street pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Dawes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4316 Dawes Street offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Dawes Street offers parking.
Does 4316 Dawes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Dawes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Dawes Street have a pool?
No, 4316 Dawes Street does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Dawes Street have accessible units?
No, 4316 Dawes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Dawes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Dawes Street has units with dishwashers.
