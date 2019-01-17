4309 Collwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom end unit in Collwood Park. Units rarely become available in this coveted complex! The large open living space is light and airy and includes the living room, dining room, dry bar and kitchenette area that looks out onto the private enclosed patio area that is great for entertaining. Some of the many upgrades include laminate flooring in all rooms except kitchen and bathrooms. Smooth textured ceilings. Granite counters in kitchen and dry bar area.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

