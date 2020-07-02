All apartments in San Diego
4301 Bannock Avenue

4301 Bannock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Bannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate and light filled duplex in the heart of Clairemont. This delightful duplex is completely refreshed throughout. Nicely painted, newer floors in living area and new carpet in 2 spacious bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and newer fixtures throughout. Vaulted ceilings give an open feeling and new windows keep the home comfortable and quiet. Extra large closets in bedrooms and ample storage throughout.

Nice sized private yard, detached one car garage and laundry hookups.

Walking distance to Clairemont Square shopping and easy transit & freeway access to get you around town.

Available for immediate move-in to well qualified tenants:
Credit Score 670+
Monthly Income 2.5-3x monthly rent
Stable rental and employment history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Bannock Avenue have any available units?
4301 Bannock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Bannock Avenue have?
Some of 4301 Bannock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Bannock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Bannock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Bannock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Bannock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4301 Bannock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Bannock Avenue offers parking.
Does 4301 Bannock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Bannock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Bannock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4301 Bannock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Bannock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 Bannock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Bannock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Bannock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

