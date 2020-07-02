4301 Bannock Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate and light filled duplex in the heart of Clairemont. This delightful duplex is completely refreshed throughout. Nicely painted, newer floors in living area and new carpet in 2 spacious bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and newer fixtures throughout. Vaulted ceilings give an open feeling and new windows keep the home comfortable and quiet. Extra large closets in bedrooms and ample storage throughout.



Nice sized private yard, detached one car garage and laundry hookups.



Walking distance to Clairemont Square shopping and easy transit & freeway access to get you around town.



Available for immediate move-in to well qualified tenants:

Credit Score 670+

Monthly Income 2.5-3x monthly rent

Stable rental and employment history