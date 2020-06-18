All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
430 Morrison St.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

430 Morrison St.

430 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Morrison Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH PRIVATE PATIO AND ATTACHED GARAGE!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath, is exactly what you are looking for! With an open floor plan from the kitchen to the living space, you can relax by the fireplace and even entertain with ease. This property boasts a private patio, so you'll feel like your in your own backyard paradise. Upstairs you have your 3 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and overhead lighting. The large windows upstairs let in so much natural light. This home has washer and dryer included and an attached garage as well. You wont want to wait to get your hands on this home!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Stove
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Stackable Washer/Dryer
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Kitchen Island
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Private Patio
- Living Room
- Central A/C

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway 3 Car, 1 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1995
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Located at Front Door
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for Trash
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. Section 8 Friendly.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5668969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Morrison St. have any available units?
430 Morrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Morrison St. have?
Some of 430 Morrison St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Morrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
430 Morrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Morrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Morrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 430 Morrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 430 Morrison St. offers parking.
Does 430 Morrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Morrison St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Morrison St. have a pool?
No, 430 Morrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 430 Morrison St. have accessible units?
No, 430 Morrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Morrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Morrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

