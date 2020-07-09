4280 Napier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this charming 3-bed single story home in the heart of Bay Park village. A stone’s throw away from all the great restaurants, cafes, retail that Bay Park has to offer. This home boasts a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, a serene backyard with patio & luscious fruit trees & palms, extra backyard storage, brick fireplace, and a floorplan that’s easy to work with. Quick & easy access to the 5 freeway and you can even walk or bike to Mission Bay and watch the fireworks! Sit out back with the amazing breezes from Mission Bay and enjoy the variety of fruit trees including Avocado, Guava, Banana, Fig, Orange & many others. Don't miss out on this great home!



*Not available until the first week of June for showings and lease start.

*Pet friendly w/restrictions

*The bathroom has a standup shower without a tub

*Year lease required

*Property does not have AC but does have a great breeze from Mission Bay!

*Please review our rental requirements on our website homeshieldpm dot com. Hover over the tenants tab at the top and then click rental restrictions link.



Contact HomeShield Property Management today 619-738-4082 to set up a showing. NO SHOWINGS 1st WEEK OF JUNE. TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB. Thank you.



