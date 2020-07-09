All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:44 AM

4280 Napier Street

4280 Napier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4280 Napier Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this charming 3-bed single story home in the heart of Bay Park village. A stone’s throw away from all the great restaurants, cafes, retail that Bay Park has to offer. This home boasts a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, a serene backyard with patio & luscious fruit trees & palms, extra backyard storage, brick fireplace, and a floorplan that’s easy to work with. Quick & easy access to the 5 freeway and you can even walk or bike to Mission Bay and watch the fireworks! Sit out back with the amazing breezes from Mission Bay and enjoy the variety of fruit trees including Avocado, Guava, Banana, Fig, Orange & many others. Don't miss out on this great home!

*Not available until the first week of June for showings and lease start.
*Pet friendly w/restrictions
*The bathroom has a standup shower without a tub
*Year lease required
*Property does not have AC but does have a great breeze from Mission Bay!
*Please review our rental requirements on our website homeshieldpm dot com. Hover over the tenants tab at the top and then click rental restrictions link.

Contact HomeShield Property Management today 619-738-4082 to set up a showing. NO SHOWINGS 1st WEEK OF JUNE. TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB. Thank you.

Mike Mora
Broker / Owner
HomeShield Property Management
619-738-4082
BRE# 01486285
BRE# 02075301
2305 Historic Decatur Rd #100
San Diego, CA 92106

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 Napier Street have any available units?
4280 Napier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4280 Napier Street have?
Some of 4280 Napier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 Napier Street currently offering any rent specials?
4280 Napier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 Napier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4280 Napier Street is pet friendly.
Does 4280 Napier Street offer parking?
No, 4280 Napier Street does not offer parking.
Does 4280 Napier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4280 Napier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 Napier Street have a pool?
No, 4280 Napier Street does not have a pool.
Does 4280 Napier Street have accessible units?
No, 4280 Napier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 Napier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4280 Napier Street does not have units with dishwashers.

