All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 426 Vista San Lucas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
426 Vista San Lucas
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

426 Vista San Lucas

426 Vista San Lucas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

426 Vista San Lucas, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
426 Vista San Lucas Available 04/24/20 View Home in South San Diego - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in south San Diego. This is a 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath, large living and dining space, nice kitchen, attached 2 car garage, and a private yard with a great view. Very clean and comfortable home featuring; wood flooring, A/C, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, great kitchen with plenty of counter space, and you will enjoy the cool breeze from the backyard through the house a must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 24th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners.

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/4ttUpxyge08

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4804415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Vista San Lucas have any available units?
426 Vista San Lucas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Vista San Lucas have?
Some of 426 Vista San Lucas's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Vista San Lucas currently offering any rent specials?
426 Vista San Lucas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Vista San Lucas pet-friendly?
No, 426 Vista San Lucas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 426 Vista San Lucas offer parking?
Yes, 426 Vista San Lucas offers parking.
Does 426 Vista San Lucas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Vista San Lucas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Vista San Lucas have a pool?
No, 426 Vista San Lucas does not have a pool.
Does 426 Vista San Lucas have accessible units?
No, 426 Vista San Lucas does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Vista San Lucas have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Vista San Lucas does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University