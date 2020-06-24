Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

426 Vista San Lucas Available 04/24/20 View Home in South San Diego - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in south San Diego. This is a 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath, large living and dining space, nice kitchen, attached 2 car garage, and a private yard with a great view. Very clean and comfortable home featuring; wood flooring, A/C, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, great kitchen with plenty of counter space, and you will enjoy the cool breeze from the backyard through the house a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 24th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners.



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/4ttUpxyge08



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE4804415)