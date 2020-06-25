4255 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Viewing Instructions**

Schedule a viewing by visiting www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at (619) 797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.



**Description**

2 bedroom, 1 bath house with extra large backyard. Freshly painted exterior. Wood flooring in the living room. Small dining area with built in cabinet. Renovated bathroom with new tile shower surround. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Stove and refrigerator included. Tandem car parking the driveway. One vehicle or trailer allowed in the backyard through the alley access gate. Up to 3 pets allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed.



**Qualifications**

$3800 per month net income between adults. 625 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $1900 security deposit. $500 extra security deposit per pet.



Chris Bump

Property Manager / Broker

Property Management Executives

www.619Rentals.com

4901 70th Street

San Diego, CA 92115

CalBRE License # 01521684



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.