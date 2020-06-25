All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4255 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4255 34th Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 12:24 AM

4255 34th Street

4255 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4255 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Viewing Instructions**
Schedule a viewing by visiting www.619Rentals.com or Call/Text Chris at (619) 797-1470. Apply on www.619Rentals.com after viewing.

**Description**
2 bedroom, 1 bath house with extra large backyard. Freshly painted exterior. Wood flooring in the living room. Small dining area with built in cabinet. Renovated bathroom with new tile shower surround. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Stove and refrigerator included. Tandem car parking the driveway. One vehicle or trailer allowed in the backyard through the alley access gate. Up to 3 pets allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed.

**Qualifications**
$3800 per month net income between adults. 625 minimum credit score. Positive rental history. 1 year lease. No evictions or bankruptcies. $1900 security deposit. $500 extra security deposit per pet.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 34th Street have any available units?
4255 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 34th Street have?
Some of 4255 34th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4255 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4255 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4255 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4255 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4255 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4255 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4255 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University