4255 33rd St 7

air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel parking yoga

Spacious, beautiful, and sunny apt in north park - Property Id: 206029



In the center of everything, restaurants, bars, yoga, and everything North Park has to offer for a wonderful living! Bright 2nd floor unit. It's a newly updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/new wood flooring throughout, Indoor Washer/Dryer, Central A/C Heating, Ceiling Fans & Fireplace.

Kitchen Features Stainless Steel, Appliances & New Refrigerator/Freezer + Microwave.

Unit located 1 block from El Cajon Bl & the 805 fwy.

Close to Market, Shopping, Banking and Restaurants. 1 Parking space & lots of street parking.

Looking for a reliable tenant w/good credit & references.

No Pets Allowed



