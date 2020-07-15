All apartments in San Diego
4255 33rd St 7
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

4255 33rd St 7

4255 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4255 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Spacious, beautiful, and sunny apt in north park - Property Id: 206029

In the center of everything, restaurants, bars, yoga, and everything North Park has to offer for a wonderful living! Bright 2nd floor unit. It's a newly updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/new wood flooring throughout, Indoor Washer/Dryer, Central A/C Heating, Ceiling Fans & Fireplace.
Kitchen Features Stainless Steel, Appliances & New Refrigerator/Freezer + Microwave.
Unit located 1 block from El Cajon Bl & the 805 fwy.
Close to Market, Shopping, Banking and Restaurants. 1 Parking space & lots of street parking.
Looking for a reliable tenant w/good credit & references.
For Appt Call
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206029
Property Id 206029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 33rd St 7 have any available units?
4255 33rd St 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 33rd St 7 have?
Some of 4255 33rd St 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 33rd St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4255 33rd St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 33rd St 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4255 33rd St 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4255 33rd St 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4255 33rd St 7 offers parking.
Does 4255 33rd St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 33rd St 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 33rd St 7 have a pool?
No, 4255 33rd St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4255 33rd St 7 have accessible units?
No, 4255 33rd St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 33rd St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 33rd St 7 has units with dishwashers.
