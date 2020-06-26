4236 Cleveland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Craftsman in University Heights - 3BR/2BA plus an office, 2032ft

Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring Throughout the Upstairs, Downstairs is carpeted

NEW paint

Spacious Kitchen with wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, gas range, new hardware, & Tons of Storage, NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator- not pictured

Living Room with faux fireplace

Spacious Dining Room with New Chandelier

Private backyard perfect for entertaining, plus shed

2 Off street parking spaces

Downstairs Mud Room with washer/dryer and sink

Great location with easy access to downtown

On the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, Amazing Location!

Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit

Non-Smoking property

Available NOW!

12 month lease required

To schedule a viewing please contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



