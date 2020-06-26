4236 Cleveland Ave

Amenities
Spacious Craftsman in University Heights - 3BR/2BA plus an office, 2032ft
Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring Throughout the Upstairs, Downstairs is carpeted
NEW paint
Spacious Kitchen with wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, gas range, new hardware, & Tons of Storage, NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator- not pictured
Living Room with faux fireplace
Spacious Dining Room with New Chandelier
Private backyard perfect for entertaining, plus shed
2 Off street parking spaces
Downstairs Mud Room with washer/dryer and sink
Great location with easy access to downtown
On the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, Amazing Location!
Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
Available NOW!
12 month lease required
To schedule a viewing please contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE4964700)