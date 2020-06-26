All apartments in San Diego
4236 Cleveland Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4236 Cleveland Ave

4236 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Craftsman in University Heights - 3BR/2BA plus an office, 2032ft
Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring Throughout the Upstairs, Downstairs is carpeted
NEW paint
Spacious Kitchen with wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, gas range, new hardware, & Tons of Storage, NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator- not pictured
Living Room with faux fireplace
Spacious Dining Room with New Chandelier
Private backyard perfect for entertaining, plus shed
2 Off street parking spaces
Downstairs Mud Room with washer/dryer and sink
Great location with easy access to downtown
On the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, Amazing Location!
Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
Available NOW!
12 month lease required
To schedule a viewing please contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4964700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
4236 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Cleveland Ave have?
Some of 4236 Cleveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Cleveland Ave offers parking.
Does 4236 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Cleveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 4236 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4236 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
