4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 Available 02/12/20 FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO - UTILITIES INCLUDED - PRIME LOCATION - ACT NOW! - 5 Minute Walk to Mercy Hospital. Wow! Talk about convinence. This lovely studio has it all! Walking distance to downtown Hillcrest filled with shops, restaurants, mass transit, parks, hospitals, and more!!!



3 month or longer lease needed.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Tile Floors

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Modern furniture, large tv, desk, and more

- Wheelchair Accessible

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Walking distance to restaurants

- Carport

- Ground Floor Unit

- Laundry On Site

- Personal storage unit as well



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Hillcrest Villa HOA



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Carport

HOA NAME: Hill Crest Villas

YEAR BUILT:1979

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- 3 months or longer

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay Cable but Owner pays for Internet so no need for cable!

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



No Cats Allowed



