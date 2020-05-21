All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4220 5th Ave. Apt 2
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

4220 5th Ave. Apt 2

4220 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4220 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 Available 02/12/20 FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO - UTILITIES INCLUDED - PRIME LOCATION - ACT NOW! - 5 Minute Walk to Mercy Hospital. Wow! Talk about convinence. This lovely studio has it all! Walking distance to downtown Hillcrest filled with shops, restaurants, mass transit, parks, hospitals, and more!!!

3 month or longer lease needed.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Tile Floors
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Modern furniture, large tv, desk, and more
- Wheelchair Accessible
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walking distance to restaurants
- Carport
- Ground Floor Unit
- Laundry On Site
- Personal storage unit as well

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Hillcrest Villa HOA

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Carport
HOA NAME: Hill Crest Villas
YEAR BUILT:1979
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- 3 months or longer
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay Cable but Owner pays for Internet so no need for cable!
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3893960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have any available units?
4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have?
Some of 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 has accessible units.
Does 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 5th Ave. Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University