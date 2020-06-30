4212 48th St. #6

Amenities

Lovely Condo in Small Well Kept Complex - Nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath condo is located in a quiet complex near public transportation, shopping, freeways, a couple of parks and plenty of entertainment options! The complex features secure entry, a shared laundry room and 2 off street parking spaces. The interior has a fireplace in the living room, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets and an updated bathroom. The kitchen boasts tile flooring, granite counters, nice modern cabinets and all appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher). For your comfort this unit has a wall A/C in the living room. This unit won't last long, give us a call today!



No Pets Allowed



