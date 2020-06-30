All apartments in San Diego
4212 48th St. #6

4212 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4212 48th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely Condo in Small Well Kept Complex - Nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath condo is located in a quiet complex near public transportation, shopping, freeways, a couple of parks and plenty of entertainment options! The complex features secure entry, a shared laundry room and 2 off street parking spaces. The interior has a fireplace in the living room, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets and an updated bathroom. The kitchen boasts tile flooring, granite counters, nice modern cabinets and all appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher). For your comfort this unit has a wall A/C in the living room. This unit won't last long, give us a call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5422999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 48th St. #6 have any available units?
4212 48th St. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 48th St. #6 have?
Some of 4212 48th St. #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 48th St. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4212 48th St. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 48th St. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4212 48th St. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4212 48th St. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4212 48th St. #6 offers parking.
Does 4212 48th St. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 48th St. #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 48th St. #6 have a pool?
No, 4212 48th St. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4212 48th St. #6 have accessible units?
No, 4212 48th St. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 48th St. #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 48th St. #6 has units with dishwashers.

