4211 Arden Way 3br

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dream Home, Huge Yard - Mission Hills Upgraded 3BR - Property Id: 213876



charming 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms home located at the heart of beautiful Mission Hills neighborhood. Ample parking space with 1 car private garage. With spacious fenced backyard & side yard & stylish patio, you'll enjoy a perfect setting of relaxing & entertaining.



Warm hardwood floors & plenty of natural light throughout the home's layout. Other highlights include a fireplace, ceiling fans, spacious porch with beautiful garden maintained by gardeners every 2 weeks, washer/dryer, storage space, window coverings & ready-for-cable wiring.



Enjoy gathering in spacious dining area graced by huge windows & wall cabinets. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with granite counter, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas stove & large pantry.



Lovely suburban neighborhood near schools, transportation, nurseries & cafes.



Ph. 858 229 4351/ No broker fees, no commissions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213876

