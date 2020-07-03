All apartments in San Diego
4211 Arden Way 3br
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

4211 Arden Way 3br

4211 Arden Way · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Arden Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dream Home, Huge Yard - Mission Hills Upgraded 3BR - Property Id: 213876

charming 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms home located at the heart of beautiful Mission Hills neighborhood. Ample parking space with 1 car private garage. With spacious fenced backyard & side yard & stylish patio, you'll enjoy a perfect setting of relaxing & entertaining.

Warm hardwood floors & plenty of natural light throughout the home's layout. Other highlights include a fireplace, ceiling fans, spacious porch with beautiful garden maintained by gardeners every 2 weeks, washer/dryer, storage space, window coverings & ready-for-cable wiring.

Enjoy gathering in spacious dining area graced by huge windows & wall cabinets. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with granite counter, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas stove & large pantry.

Lovely suburban neighborhood near schools, transportation, nurseries & cafes.

Ph. 858 229 4351/ No broker fees, no commissions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213876
Property Id 213876

(RLNE5704873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Arden Way 3br have any available units?
4211 Arden Way 3br doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Arden Way 3br have?
Some of 4211 Arden Way 3br's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Arden Way 3br currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Arden Way 3br is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Arden Way 3br pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Arden Way 3br is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Arden Way 3br offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Arden Way 3br offers parking.
Does 4211 Arden Way 3br have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Arden Way 3br offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Arden Way 3br have a pool?
No, 4211 Arden Way 3br does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Arden Way 3br have accessible units?
No, 4211 Arden Way 3br does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Arden Way 3br have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Arden Way 3br has units with dishwashers.

