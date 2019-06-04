All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4203 Idaho St Unit 4
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

4203 Idaho St Unit 4

4203 Idaho St · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Idaho St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Laundry On-Site! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in the heart of North Park. This custom upgraded property boasts:
-Unbeatable location in the North Park just off El Cajon Blvd walking distance from some of San Diego's best restaurants/bars and across the street from North Park Community Park!
-2 reserved parking spaces--1 car garage w/ storage shelving plus 1 reserved parking space in front of it! A true rarity for a one bedroom in North Park.
-Wall A/C unit in living room
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas powered fireplace
-Custom upgraded kitchen w/ tons of cabinet & counter space!
-Full bathroom w/ upgraded vanity
-Large bedroom w/ nice carpeting & dual closets

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1775
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max under 30lbs COMBINED considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FGus8i-ulw
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: Engineered hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: Garage and driveway--2 reserved total!
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1980

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: wall A/C unit
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5056629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have any available units?
4203 Idaho St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have?
Some of 4203 Idaho St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Idaho St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Idaho St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
