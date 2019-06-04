4203 Idaho St Unit 4

Amenities

Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Laundry On-Site! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in the heart of North Park. This custom upgraded property boasts:

-Unbeatable location in the North Park just off El Cajon Blvd walking distance from some of San Diego's best restaurants/bars and across the street from North Park Community Park!

-2 reserved parking spaces--1 car garage w/ storage shelving plus 1 reserved parking space in front of it! A true rarity for a one bedroom in North Park.

-Wall A/C unit in living room

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas powered fireplace

-Custom upgraded kitchen w/ tons of cabinet & counter space!

-Full bathroom w/ upgraded vanity

-Large bedroom w/ nice carpeting & dual closets



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1775

- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max under 30lbs COMBINED considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FGus8i-ulw

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- FLOORING: Engineered hardwood & carpet

- PARKING: Garage and driveway--2 reserved total!

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1980



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: wall A/C unit

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



