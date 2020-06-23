All apartments in San Diego
4195 Porte de Merano #115

4195 Porte De Merano · No Longer Available
Location

4195 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Two Bedroom - Two Bath Condo in UTC - -Beautiful view of Rose Canyon from this Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo. Situated in a secluded location in the back of the Las Palmas Condos. Featuring two generous sized bedrooms, one car garage and one additional assigned space. Freshly painted with brand new carpet! . Also has a walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer inside, a living room fireplace, vaulted ceilings, front patio, and master bedroom patio with storage closet. Las Palmas Condos has a Community pool and jacuzzi.

To Book a Tour Contact Jenna at 760-978-9060

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have any available units?
4195 Porte de Merano #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have?
Some of 4195 Porte de Merano #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 Porte de Merano #115 currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Porte de Merano #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Porte de Merano #115 pet-friendly?
No, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 offers parking.
Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have a pool?
Yes, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 has a pool.
Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have accessible units?
No, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Porte de Merano #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4195 Porte de Merano #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
