Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

4190 Mississippi Street

4190 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

4190 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/266379b0d5 ---- NORTH PARK: $1995.00 Large & bright mid-century 2 br-1 ba apartment with gorgeous original hardwood flooring. This 1st floor, end unit has views of the pool and urban skyline, conveniently minutes from shopping, restaurants, local event venues and recreational parks. Ideal location; a short distance to Fashion Valley Mall, San Diego Zoo, downtown San Diego, I-163, I-805, I-8, bus line and Rapid 215 bus line. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Enjoy air conditioning, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, abundant storage space, beautiful pool, and assigned parking. Cat okay with additional deposit. Assistive animals are exempt. Click the link below to apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/108921 Phone: (619) 246-2560 Email: Manager.belairapts@gmail.com www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Drivers License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 Mississippi Street have any available units?
4190 Mississippi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 Mississippi Street have?
Some of 4190 Mississippi Street's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 Mississippi Street currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Mississippi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Mississippi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 Mississippi Street is pet friendly.
Does 4190 Mississippi Street offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Mississippi Street offers parking.
Does 4190 Mississippi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4190 Mississippi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Mississippi Street have a pool?
Yes, 4190 Mississippi Street has a pool.
Does 4190 Mississippi Street have accessible units?
No, 4190 Mississippi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Mississippi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 Mississippi Street does not have units with dishwashers.

