4190 Mississippi Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/266379b0d5 ---- NORTH PARK: $1995.00 Large & bright mid-century 2 br-1 ba apartment with gorgeous original hardwood flooring. This 1st floor, end unit has views of the pool and urban skyline, conveniently minutes from shopping, restaurants, local event venues and recreational parks. Ideal location; a short distance to Fashion Valley Mall, San Diego Zoo, downtown San Diego, I-163, I-805, I-8, bus line and Rapid 215 bus line. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Enjoy air conditioning, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, abundant storage space, beautiful pool, and assigned parking. Cat okay with additional deposit. Assistive animals are exempt. Click the link below to apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/108921 Phone: (619) 246-2560 Email: Manager.belairapts@gmail.com www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Drivers License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.