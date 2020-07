Amenities

San Remo home centrally located in Carmel Valley enjoys southern exposure/lighting, vaulted ceilings and private yard with mature shade trees. Kitchen is open to family room and looks out to yard with patio. A short walk to Carmel Creek elementary and community park (new playground under construction), TPHS, shopping, restaurants, library and CV's Rec Ctr. 10 min drive to the beaches of Del Mar. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and gardener 2x/mo included.