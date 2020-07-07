All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 7:58 PM

4172 Genesee Avenue

4172 Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Genesee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 2 condo centrally located in Clairemont. Close to shopping and public transportation. Just renovated kitchen includes brand new appliances, cabinets, punters, lightning, window and paint. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Enclosed patio and carport.

NO PETS.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Genesee Avenue have any available units?
4172 Genesee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4172 Genesee Avenue have?
Some of 4172 Genesee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Genesee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Genesee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Genesee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4172 Genesee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4172 Genesee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4172 Genesee Avenue offers parking.
Does 4172 Genesee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Genesee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Genesee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4172 Genesee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Genesee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4172 Genesee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Genesee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4172 Genesee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

