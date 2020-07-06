All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4154 35th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4154 35th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4154 35th St.

4154 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4154 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62a1ffa00a ----
4154 35th St.
San Diego CA

This adorable home in a prime location is available now!

Many upgrades, plenty of off street parking and additional storage are a few of the highlights!

Your own gated driveway, granite counters, even includes all needed appliances! Beautiful tile and hardwoods throughout!

Features include:
-1 bedroom and 1 full bath on ground floor!
-tall vaulted ceilings!
-tons of floorspace!
-tile downstairs and beautiful hardwoods throughout!
-gated parking area!
-fantastic location in North Park!
-solar installed so electricity is kept to a low, flat rate!

For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call:

760.523.9572

and one of our agents will call you back asap!

Thanks for your interest!

Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management, Inc. and The Kerrigan Homes Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 35th St. have any available units?
4154 35th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4154 35th St. have?
Some of 4154 35th St.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4154 35th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4154 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4154 35th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4154 35th St. offers parking.
Does 4154 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 35th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 35th St. have a pool?
No, 4154 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4154 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 4154 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4154 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University