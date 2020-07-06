Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4154 35th St.

San Diego CA



This adorable home in a prime location is available now!



Many upgrades, plenty of off street parking and additional storage are a few of the highlights!



Your own gated driveway, granite counters, even includes all needed appliances! Beautiful tile and hardwoods throughout!



Features include:

-1 bedroom and 1 full bath on ground floor!

-tall vaulted ceilings!

-tons of floorspace!

-tile downstairs and beautiful hardwoods throughout!

-gated parking area!

-fantastic location in North Park!

-solar installed so electricity is kept to a low, flat rate!



