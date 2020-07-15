All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4148 Monroe Ave.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4148 Monroe Ave.

4148 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4148 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Kensington - Charming 2bd/2ba Apartment with Small Bonus Room - Lower Level - Spacious Dual Master with Flex Room located in historic Kensington. Just blocks from restaurants, shops, and parks on the lively Adams Avenue. Quick access to main freeways, Normal Heights, North Park, Balboa Park, and Fashion Valley.

- Abundance of natural light
- Split unit A/C in bedrooms and living room
- Updated kitchen, appliance include: range/oven, refrigerator, microwave
- One assigned parking space and shared onsite laundry
- Open floor-plan with ample storage and bonus room
- Tenant pays water/sewer, gas/electric, cable and phone
- Owner pays trash

Terms: 12 Month Lease
Application fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify
One pet considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening with associated fee of $20

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Privately Managed by Owner and Professionally Marketed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4450704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

