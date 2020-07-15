4148 Monroe Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Kensington - Charming 2bd/2ba Apartment with Small Bonus Room - Lower Level - Spacious Dual Master with Flex Room located in historic Kensington. Just blocks from restaurants, shops, and parks on the lively Adams Avenue. Quick access to main freeways, Normal Heights, North Park, Balboa Park, and Fashion Valley.



- Abundance of natural light

- Split unit A/C in bedrooms and living room

- Updated kitchen, appliance include: range/oven, refrigerator, microwave

- One assigned parking space and shared onsite laundry

- Open floor-plan with ample storage and bonus room

- Tenant pays water/sewer, gas/electric, cable and phone

- Owner pays trash



Terms: 12 Month Lease

Application fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify

One pet considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening with associated fee of $20



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Privately Managed by Owner and Professionally Marketed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4450704)