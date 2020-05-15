All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2

4135 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Iowa St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Ask About Our Move In Special!!!

We are a small family owned and operated business offering a beautiful Remodel 2BR 2BA apartment that is located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom & closet! On site laundry & assigned parking! Cats are welcome & NO DOGS ALLOWED! Utilities not included in RENT

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,950.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $1000.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have any available units?
4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have?
Some of 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 currently offering any rent specials?
4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 is pet friendly.
Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 offer parking?
Yes, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 offers parking.
Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have a pool?
No, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 does not have a pool.
Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have accessible units?
No, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 IOWA ST - #7-UP2 does not have units with dishwashers.
