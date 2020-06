Amenities

Live & Work in the heart of Kensington. This RARE 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath LOFT apartment features a private entry, new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator, high ceilings and tons of light. The open space floor plan is perfect for both work and/or residential use. A short walk down the block to Starbucks, Kensington Cafe, Kensington Park and Library and steps away from Stehly's Marketplace. Available immediately.