4128 Georgia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

This complex is conveniently located on Georgia St north of downtown San Diego and easily accessed from the 163. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and a hub for those seeking to live in a trendy urban area. The complex is gated and features a laundry room. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS! Utilities not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1550.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $700.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

Contact us to schedule a showing.