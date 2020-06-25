All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:13 PM

4128 Georgia Street

4128 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
This complex is conveniently located on Georgia St north of downtown San Diego and easily accessed from the 163. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and a hub for those seeking to live in a trendy urban area. The complex is gated and features a laundry room. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS! Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1550.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $700.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Georgia Street have any available units?
4128 Georgia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4128 Georgia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Georgia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Georgia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 Georgia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4128 Georgia Street offer parking?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4128 Georgia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Georgia Street have a pool?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Georgia Street have accessible units?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Georgia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 Georgia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 Georgia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
