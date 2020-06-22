Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

4110 Via Candidiz #100 Available 06/10/19 Modern Townhome in Heart of Del Mar Heights - Modern 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in the heart of Del Mar Heights. The townhome has all the upgrades - quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer. The unit has a private patio and attached 2 car garage.



This townhome comes with access to a community pool and tennis courts. You are also walking distance to Torrey Pines High and Carmel Valley Middle schools, multiple parks, the library, and shopping (Delmar Highlands).



The unit comes unfurnished and will be available for move in starting June 10th. All applicants must go though credit and background screening.



No Pets Allowed



