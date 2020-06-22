All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

4110 Via Candidiz #100

4110 via Candidiz · No Longer Available
Location

4110 via Candidiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4110 Via Candidiz #100 Available 06/10/19 Modern Townhome in Heart of Del Mar Heights - Modern 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in the heart of Del Mar Heights. The townhome has all the upgrades - quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer. The unit has a private patio and attached 2 car garage.

This townhome comes with access to a community pool and tennis courts. You are also walking distance to Torrey Pines High and Carmel Valley Middle schools, multiple parks, the library, and shopping (Delmar Highlands).

The unit comes unfurnished and will be available for move in starting June 10th. All applicants must go though credit and background screening.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have any available units?
4110 Via Candidiz #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have?
Some of 4110 Via Candidiz #100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Via Candidiz #100 currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Via Candidiz #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Via Candidiz #100 pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 offers parking.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have a pool?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 has a pool.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have accessible units?
No, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Via Candidiz #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
