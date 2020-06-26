Rent Calculator
4106 Caminito Terviso
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4106 Caminito Terviso
4106 Caminito Terviso
·
No Longer Available
Location
4106 Caminito Terviso, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Includes Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator Plus Built in cabinets in garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have any available units?
4106 Caminito Terviso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4106 Caminito Terviso have?
Some of 4106 Caminito Terviso's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4106 Caminito Terviso currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Caminito Terviso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Caminito Terviso pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso offers parking.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have a pool?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have accessible units?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
