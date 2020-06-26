All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4106 Caminito Terviso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4106 Caminito Terviso
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

4106 Caminito Terviso

4106 Caminito Terviso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4106 Caminito Terviso, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Includes Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator Plus Built in cabinets in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have any available units?
4106 Caminito Terviso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 Caminito Terviso have?
Some of 4106 Caminito Terviso's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Caminito Terviso currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Caminito Terviso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Caminito Terviso pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso offers parking.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have a pool?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have accessible units?
No, 4106 Caminito Terviso does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Caminito Terviso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 Caminito Terviso has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University