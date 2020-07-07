All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192

4090 Rosenda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 2B/2B Condo in La Jolla Colony w/ Reserved Parking, W/D & Pool - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious and bright 2B/2BA condo in the La Paz community featuring nearly 1000 SF of living space. This downstairs corner unit features extra large bedrooms, a private patio, a walk-through kitchen, and washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and connects to a private bathroom with a separate vanity area. The unit comes with 2 covered parking spaces with large storage closet. The community features a pool and spa and the condo is minutes from UCSD, UTC mall, beaches, restaurants and shopping!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2025
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KLS7RVaYaUs
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla
- FLOORING: Carpet
- PARKING: 2 reserved covered spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Small patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have any available units?
4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have?
Some of 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 is pet friendly.
Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 offers parking.
Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 has a pool.
Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have accessible units?
No, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192 has units with dishwashers.

