4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2B/2B Condo in La Jolla Colony w/ Reserved Parking, W/D & Pool - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious and bright 2B/2BA condo in the La Paz community featuring nearly 1000 SF of living space. This downstairs corner unit features extra large bedrooms, a private patio, a walk-through kitchen, and washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and connects to a private bathroom with a separate vanity area. The unit comes with 2 covered parking spaces with large storage closet. The community features a pool and spa and the condo is minutes from UCSD, UTC mall, beaches, restaurants and shopping!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2025

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KLS7RVaYaUs

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla

- FLOORING: Carpet

- PARKING: 2 reserved covered spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Small patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1986



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



