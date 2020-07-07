4090 Rosenda Ct Unit 192

Amenities
Spacious 2B/2B Condo in La Jolla Colony w/ Reserved Parking, W/D & Pool - AVAILABLE NOW!
Spacious and bright 2B/2BA condo in the La Paz community featuring nearly 1000 SF of living space. This downstairs corner unit features extra large bedrooms, a private patio, a walk-through kitchen, and washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and connects to a private bathroom with a separate vanity area. The unit comes with 2 covered parking spaces with large storage closet. The community features a pool and spa and the condo is minutes from UCSD, UTC mall, beaches, restaurants and shopping!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2025
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KLS7RVaYaUs
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla
- FLOORING: Carpet
- PARKING: 2 reserved covered spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Small patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1986
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4296633)