4085 Rosenda Ct. #259 Available 02/01/20 Upstairs 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit Plus LOFT - 1 bedroom + loft, 1 bath upstairs unit. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and microwave. Light and bright. Washer and dryer inside unit. Off street parking space. Complex features community pool. Water and trash included in the rent. One year lease. Available early February 2020. Sorry, no pets accepted.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4875351)